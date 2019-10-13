|
Michael Lynn Mitchell, age 69, passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home in Georgetown. He was born August 9, 1950 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Gordon Lynn Mitchell of Fulton, Michigan and the late Mildred Elener Snyder Mitchell. Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown. He was retired from Clark Equipment and from Toyota Logistic Service. In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Chad Alan Mitchell of Georgetown, Kentucky and Brian Scott (Tara) Mitchell of McArthur, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler Mitchell, Kendall Smith, Abigail Mitchell and Nathan Mitchell and great grandchildren, Colton Smith, Levi Smith and Tucker Smith. He is also survived by his brothers, Doug Mitchell and Gary Mitchell, both of Fulton, Michigan, Randy Mitchell of Kalamazoo, Michigan and sisters Sue Bailey of Vicksburg, Michigan, Nancy Edwards of Battle Creek, Michigan and Patty Mitchell of Fulton, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his sister Judy Denny. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 11:30 to 1:30 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019