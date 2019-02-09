Resources More Obituaries for Michael Reynolds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael T. Reynolds

56 of Versailles, passed away quietly on Thursday February 7th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on February 18, 1963 in Mt. Vernon, KY to John and Irene Reynolds. He will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Grace (Brad) Gayheart of Versailles, KY, and Chelsey Reynolds (Stewart Taylor) of McKee; his grandchildren, Harley Gage Graham, and Ethan, Tyler and Summer Taylor; sisters, Karen Bray of Mt. Vernon, and Mae (Danny) Renner of Stanford; brothers, M.B. (Gale) Mink of Miamisburg, OH, and J.D. (Glenna) Mink, Marvin (Darlene) Mink, Delbert Reynolds, and Johnny (Tammy) Reynolds, all of Mt. Vernon; and sister-in-law Ruby Mink of Mt. Vernon. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive, as well as special friends, Rickie and Kathy Pennington, Brenda and Larry Gayheart, and George Black. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, L.C. Mink and Ronnie Dale Reynolds; a nephew Gary Keith Mize; and grandparents Logan and Mary Prewitt, and Fred and Georgia Reynolds. Funeral services for Mr. Reynolds will be conducted Sunday, February 10 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jack Weaver. Burial will follow in Maretburg Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators-Hospice. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Reynolds' online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019