Micheal Ethan Proctor
17,was born October 15, 2002 to Marcus E. Proctor and Wantrice Proctor. He was a senior at Carter G. Woodson Academy. Besides his parents he is survived by his siblings, Marcus E. Proctor, Jr., Victoria Proctor, .Maurice Proctor, and Gemari Proctor, Maternal grandfather, Ben Douglas, West, Jr. his loving aunts, Shelly (Joshua) Selva; Michelle Proctor, and Bentoria West, an Uncle James E. (Linda) Proctor and a host of relatives and many friends Private Services will be held Friday, August 28 1:00pm at Unity Worship Center, 1975 Haggard Court. A walk-thru Public visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of service. Face masks are required. Arr by Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2020.
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
