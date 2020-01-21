|
Michele passed away early morning on January 19, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to late Joseph William Trudell and Nora Mae Trudell (Rogers). She attended Bryan Station High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles W. Sims, Jr. and one brother David Trudell. Michele leaves two daughters, Tara Jo and Stacey, and one bonus daughter, Elizabeth Vickers. She also leaves behind two son in laws, Andrew and Erik; 5 grandsons Cameron, Jackson, Jett, Tripp and Tyson; and one granddaughter, Lexi. To know Michele is to love her. Please join us to celebrate the life of Michele Sims. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January, 21st from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January, 22nd at 10:30am with burial services to follow. The burial will be held at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020