Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Trudell Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Trudell Sims Obituary
Michele passed away early morning on January 19, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to late Joseph William Trudell and Nora Mae Trudell (Rogers). She attended Bryan Station High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles W. Sims, Jr. and one brother David Trudell. Michele leaves two daughters, Tara Jo and Stacey, and one bonus daughter, Elizabeth Vickers. She also leaves behind two son in laws, Andrew and Erik; 5 grandsons Cameron, Jackson, Jett, Tripp and Tyson; and one granddaughter, Lexi. To know Michele is to love her. Please join us to celebrate the life of Michele Sims. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January, 21st from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January, 22nd at 10:30am with burial services to follow. The burial will be held at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -