Our sweet and beautiful girl, Michelle Ann Leonard, beloved daughter of Stephanie Leonard, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Michelle loved and smiled throughout her eight years of life and brought hope and immense joy to everyone she met. Michelle is remembered as a happy little girl who loved school and being in the outdoors; especially swinging at the park, Minnie Mouse and Princess Belle, books and the library, and most of all; Playing games with her Mama. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at King’s Way Church of Versailles on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Michelle will be forever loved and remembered by her mother, Stephanie Leonard; her many, many friends, and her Southside Elementary and King’s Way Families. Donation can be made in Michelle’s memory in lieu of flowers to either The Woodford County Schools, memo: In Memory of Michelle Leonard/Special Education Department, 330 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, KY 40383 or The -Lexington, c/o Development Department, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020