Michael “Mike” Edwin Kirby, 62, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home at Beauford Place. Mike was a custodian at Centre College in Danville Kentucky. He was born October 21, 1957 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Dewey Benjamin Kirby, Jr., and Mildred Louise Blakeman Kirby. He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Kirby and Jessica (Bobby) Pitney, and four grandchildren, Aidan Chaney, Bryson Chaney, Macy Chaney and Ashton Pitney, his siblings, Brenda Frodge, Bennie Kirby, Jerry Kirby, Ronnie Kirby and Phillip Kirby. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Kirby and a sister, Terry Sparks. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service at Betts & West Funeral Home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
