56, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Flemingsburg, KY on March 25, 1964, he was the son of Nancy Graham Meadows and the late Marion Meadow. A 1982 graduate of Bryan Station High, Mike worked at a Miacomet Farm, owned by Bill Harrigan. Funeral is 1 PM Sat. Aug. 8 at Boon-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg. Visitation is 11-1PM Sat. Burial will follow in Fleming County Cemetery. www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com