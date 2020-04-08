|
Michael “Mike” Muscara, 63, husband of Ellen Underwood Muscara, of Courchelle Dr., died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on September 30, 1956 in Mainz, Germany to Michael and Berta Bartos Muscara. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed by Amazon and worked as a Lot Specialist. Additional survivors include three sons, Matthew J. (Bethany) Muscara, Joshua M. Muscara, and Kevin C. Muscara, four daughters, Amanda C. (Jamie) Muscara, Evelyn R. (James) Lawson, Hannah M. Muscara, and Sarah L. Muscara, two brothers, Manfred P. (Marilyn) Muscara and Joseph (Katherine) Muscara, two sisters, Barbara (Steven) Lightbody and Marina Muscara, and five grandchildren. Services will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020