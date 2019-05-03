Home

ALLEN Mildred Louise Clark, died peacefully on May 1. Born in Fredericktown, KY on August 24, 1931, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Dewey Allen. Millie was an accomplished seamstress, excellent cook, avid golfer and loved to play bridge. Survivors are her three children, Ellen Whitley, Jim Allen and Carrie (Scott) Boling; four grandchildren, Ben (Kelly) Whitley of Clermont, FL, Hannah Allen and Ike and Annie Boling; great grandchildren, Aiden and Azalea Whitley; a brother, Rev. Thomas R. Clark of Bardstown; and a host of special nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral mass on Monday, May 6 at 11am at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. Visitation is 9:30-11 am at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bethlehem High School, 309 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2019
