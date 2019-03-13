BLOOM Mildred Miller, (Mim) passed away Sunday, March 10th at home in San Jose, CA. Born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, November 24,1922 along with her twin brother Harry, to Barney and Bettie Miller. Mim grew up in Lexington on Holiday Road, attended University High and graduated University of Kentucky, class of 1945. While volunteering with the Red Cross during the war, she met a dashing young Army Lieutenant, Maxwell Bloom. They fell in love, married, and Max was soon shipped out to Hawaii, where he corresponded with Mim via postal delivered, hand-carved coconuts. After the war ended, they relocated to San Jose, CA, where Max's family had lived since the 1860's. Mim and Max raised three children in San Jose, Elizabeth Bloom, Rosendale, NY; Max Bloom (Connie Josefs), San Anselmo CA; and Peter Bloom (Ana Luisa Aldana) of San Mateo CA. In 1975, Mim went back to school attending San Jose State University, where she earned her BS degree, with distinction, in Interior Design. She also studied the Design of Open Spaces at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design. Mim opened an interior design business and named it Bluegrass Interiors, after her beloved Kentucky home. At Bluegrass, Mim did everything from designing interiors to buying, remodeling and selling homes. Mim designed the interiors of both residential and commercial spaces in San Jose, including the offices of two Mayors. Mim worked well into her 90s and was the trusted "style maven" bestowing her good taste on multiple generations in Silicon Valley. Mim was a member the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and active in her community, serving on the Historic Landmarks Commission for the City of San Jose. She was well traveled and boasted 14 forays to Paris alone. Mim had a bevy of friends and fans from all walks of life and a very special relationship with her twins' daughter, her niece Connie Jo Miller (Lynn Cravens) of Lexington. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Ann Miller, her nephew Barney Miller (Renee) and her great niece Morgan Cooper Miller all of Lexington. Her pride and joy were her four beautiful granddaughters, Jessica Fauman and Mollie Bloom (Los Angeles), Victoria and Alexandra Bloom (San Mateo). Mim will be laid to rest at The Lexington Cemetery with a graveside service at 1:00 on Friday, March 15th 2019. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary