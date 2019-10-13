|
Mildred Farr Cox passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Born to the late Robert and Tressye Knight McCarty Feb. 18, 1920 in Henry County, KY. She was a member of Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. She retired as chief librarian at the VA Hospital in Lexington and was a member of NARFE and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Survivors include her son Frank (Donna) Farr, Jr.; granddaughter Hanna Farr (Don) Pietsch; great-grandson Samuel Pietsch; and numerous cousins. Services Wednesday, Oct. 16th at Milward-Southland, Lexington: Visitation 10-11am, Memorial Service 11am. Followed by brief graveside service also Wednesday at 3pm, Pleasureville Cemetery, Pleasureville, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019