Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Farr Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Farr Cox Obituary
Mildred Farr Cox passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Born to the late Robert and Tressye Knight McCarty Feb. 18, 1920 in Henry County, KY. She was a member of Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. She retired as chief librarian at the VA Hospital in Lexington and was a member of NARFE and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Survivors include her son Frank (Donna) Farr, Jr.; granddaughter Hanna Farr (Don) Pietsch; great-grandson Samuel Pietsch; and numerous cousins. Services Wednesday, Oct. 16th at Milward-Southland, Lexington: Visitation 10-11am, Memorial Service 11am. Followed by brief graveside service also Wednesday at 3pm, Pleasureville Cemetery, Pleasureville, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now