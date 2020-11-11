1/1
Mildred Louise Franklin
1932 - 2020
December 13, 1932 - November 9, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Mildred Louise Franklin, 87, of Lexington and widow of Jervis Darrell "J.D." Franklin passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Born to the late Frank Wilson and Ruth Howell Gwinn on Dec. 13, 1932 in Ashland, KY. She was a member of Centenary UMC, Lexington.
A graduate of Ashland College, she rose to the position of administrative director at Greyhound Bus Lines. She also worked in the Fine Jewelry Department at McAlpin's department store during the 1970s.
She enjoyed playing golf and Bunco. She shot a hole-in-one during a round with her ladies golfing group at Lakeside Golf Course.
Mildred is survived by her son Russ (Melanie) Franklin of Richmond and grandchildren; Jacob Daniel Franklin of Lexington, Sarah Elizabeth (Yuki) Shimazu of Tokyo, Japan, and Amy Christine (Tyler) Mudd of Arden, NC; and her sister-in-law Flora Gwinn of West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Gwinn.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am-12pm, Milward-Southland. The funeral will immediately follow, at 12pm. Burial will occur at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville.
In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association, at https://www.alz.org/kyin/donate.
www.milwardfuneral.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Milward-Southland
NOV
14
Funeral
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
