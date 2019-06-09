Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Buster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Martin Buster

Obituary Condolences Flowers BUSTER Mildred Martin, age 99, passed away peacefully at her Midway, Kentucky home at Audubon Farm on June 4, 2019. She was born May 10, 1920 in Lexington, KY, the daughter of Henry L. Martin, Jr. and Mildred Pine Martin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, General William R. Buster, as well as her sister, Kathryn Martin West. A Woodford County native, she was a graduate of Margaret Hall in Versailles, KY, Stuart Hall in Virginia and Pine Manor College in Massachusetts. She was known as "Marmee" to her close family members whom she passionately loved and was surrounded by at the end of her life. She lived a long and wonderful life at her beautiful home at Audubon where she maintained extensive gardens that were visited by many throughout the years. Mildred was an original and longtime member of The Little Garden Club of Woodford County for which she served as President from 1963-1965. She was one of the founders of the Logan-Helm Woodford County Library, served as a Board member for many years and helped found a branch library in Midway, KY with her great friend Helen Hicks. Her love and dedication to Woodford County was evident, as she was a lifetime member of the Woodford County Historical Society as well as a member of New Union Christian Church on Old Frankfort Pike. She spent many years working to ensure that the church's landscaping was maintained for the congregation to enjoy. She shared her love of reading with her community by serving as a member of the Governors' Planning Committee on Libraries in 1968 as well as the Kentucky Advisory Council on Libraries in 1976. Mildred and her late husband also gave many years of service to Midway University; in 1995, she initiated the creation of the Ruth Slack Roach Leadership-Scholarship Program in honor of her late close friend. In 1991, she initiated the Midway African-American Oral History Project along with Kristina Minister. Mildred's strength and conviction will never be forgotten by her surviving family members, who include her son, William R. Buster, Jr., of San Leandro, CA, and her two daughters, Kathryn Martin Buster (who is in the process of relocating to Kentucky after more than 40 years in Colorado) and Martha Buster Martin (David Lynn) of Midway, KY. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Kathryn Todd Martin (Benjamin Baranek) and Jessica Martin Gwaltney (William), both of Lexington, KY, who remember fondly their childhoods on the farm and spending time with her. Katie and Jessica are grateful for the many things they learned from Marmee, such as cooking, reading, enjoying good food, a love of exploring the world through travel, and an appreciation for beautiful flowers. In the final years of her life, Mildred found joy through spending time with her great-grandchildren, Caroline Todd Gwaltney and William James Gwaltney. A graveside service will be held at Midway Cemetery at 11:00 am on Monday, June 10, conducted by Rev. Nancy Jo Kemper. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Midway University for the "Ruth Slack Roach Scholarship Fund," c/o Midway University, 512 E. Stephens St., Midway, KY 40347. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries