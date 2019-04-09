|
|
MATTHEWS Mildred E., 92, widow of Earl Matthews, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1926 in Letcher County, KY to the late Jack and Mattie Thomas. Mrs. Matthews worked as a nurse and retired as a nurse anesthetist from the UK Medical Center. Survivors include a son, Michael Cornett; two step daughters, Connie Conkright and Peggy Owens; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a brother, Bill Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin and Guy Thomas. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thurs., April 11 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019