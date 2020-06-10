MORRIS Mildred May, 89, born Jan. 30, 1931 in Mercer County, KY, died Sat. June 6, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Margaret Davenport Terhune II. She was a kindergarten teacher for many years, and started and ran her own childcare business. She was a member of Southland Christian Church. Survivors include three sons, Jim (Miriam) Morris, Rome, Italy, John (Kate) Morris, Atlanta, GA, and Paul (Tracy) Morris, Georgetown, KY; one daughter, Carolyn Woodard, Henderson, KY; twelve grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be 11 am 2 pm Thurs., June 11 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Private burial will take place in Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Southland Christian Church, P.O. Box 23338, Lexington, KY 40523.



