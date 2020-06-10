Mildred May Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS Mildred May, 89, born Jan. 30, 1931 in Mercer County, KY, died Sat. June 6, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Margaret Davenport Terhune II. She was a kindergarten teacher for many years, and started and ran her own childcare business. She was a member of Southland Christian Church. Survivors include three sons, Jim (Miriam) Morris, Rome, Italy, John (Kate) Morris, Atlanta, GA, and Paul (Tracy) Morris, Georgetown, KY; one daughter, Carolyn Woodard, Henderson, KY; twelve grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be 11 am 2 pm Thurs., June 11 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Private burial will take place in Spring Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Southland Christian Church, P.O. Box 23338, Lexington, KY 40523.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved