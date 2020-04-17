|
Mildred “Millie” Thomas, a resident of Lexington, died Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Paintsville, KY of natural causes. Born in Winchester, KY, she was the daughter of the late Beckham and Elizabeth Phelps Lac and the widow of her beloved husband, Scott Brewer Thomas II. After graduation from Shawnee High School she attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. She is survived by her daughter, Melisa Scott Thomas Furcolow (John) of Paintsville, KY; a son, Scott B. Thomas III (Angela) of Ashford, Alabama and a daughter who preceded her in death, Mechelle Lacy Thomas. She is also survived by one sister, Sandy Lacy Drury. She is preceded in death by three sisters, Katherine Witt, Betty Davenport and Pat Robinson; 2 brothers, Johnny Lacy and Ron “Spec” Lacy. She is survived by four grandchildren; Scott Michal Furcolow, Samuel Christian Furcolow, Scott B. Thomas IV, Whitney Pals and two great grandchildren, Silas Furcolow and Winnie Thomas. She leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Millie was a homemaker, fashionista and a talented decorator. She began flipping houses and went on to earn her real estate license. She was a past member of Spindletop Hall Womams Club of Central Kentucky, a member of Cententary Methodist Church, supporter of U K Football and basketball, an officer in Womens Aglow and led a weekly Bible study in homes and on WJMM Radio. Of all her many talents and gifts her love of Jesus and His Word surpassed them all. She brought many to the Lord and was always ready to teach God’s Word. She set the example of how a woman of God lived their life on this earth. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was an independent, beautiful lady inside and out. A private graveside service will be held for family members only at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Athens First Christian Church Cemetery, 6295 Athens Boonsboro Road, Lexington, KY. Because of her lifelong love of dogs, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Johnson County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1313, Paintsville, KY 41240 Many thanks to her caretakers, Tara Hopson Minix, Hellorie Branham, Sharon Lockaby and Judy Montgomery. Jones-Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, KY is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Thomas.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020