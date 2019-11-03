Home

Millard Filmore "Big Daddy" Allen Jr.

Millard Filmore "Big Daddy" Allen Jr. Obituary
ALLEN Millard "Big Daddy" Filmore Jr. 86, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on October 30, 2019. Millard was born on July 11, 1933 in Brodhead, Kentucky to the late Millard Filmore Allen, Sr., and Anna Jufer Allen. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a retired Associate Dean of the University of Kentucky. Millard was also a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Lexington, and attended Wake Forrest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was a member of the Civil War Round Table, The Kentucky Historical Society and The Smithsonian Society. He was also an avid UK Sports Fan. Millard was preceded in death by his daughter; Jennifer Jane Allen, a brother; John P. Allen and a sister; Pauline Wright. Survivors include his wife of 62 years; Betsy Pinnix Allen, two grandchildren; Marygrace Labosky and Emily Page Labosky. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11:00am 1:00pm at Milward-Southland Drive, (391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503). The Funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. Reverend Tonya Jennings Kenner will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Lexington Cemetery. Betsy always said, "If every man in the world was like "Big Daddy", the world would be a better place." www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2019
