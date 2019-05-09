Home

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road P. O. Box 596
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Millie Cornelison Long

Millie Cornelison Long Obituary
Millie Frances Cornelison Long, 90, of Lexington, formerly of Richmond, the widow of George William Long, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home. She was born March 12, 1929 in Madison County, to the late Robert and Ethie Wright Cornelison. She was a registered nurse, and graduate of St. Joseph Nursing School and had worked at St. Joseph Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lexington. Millie Frances was a very loving mother was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include her son, William Long and daughter Missie Lynch (Eddie), both of Lexington; three grandchildren, Patrick Lynch of Tampa, FL, Francis Lynch (Brennan) of Washington, D.C. and Colin Lynch (Devin) of Memphis, TN and one great grandchild, Maeve Lynch. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James H. "Bud" Cornelison. The family will have private services later with burial in the Richmond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Road, Lexington, KY 40505. Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences, please visit www.orpfh.com .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019
