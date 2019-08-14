|
Milton Patrick, 85, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Milton was born September 21, 1933 in Louisa, KY to the late Lee and Addie (Thompson) Patrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Tom Patrick, Junior Patrick, and Arnold Patrick; and sister Nora Church. Survivors include his son Jeff (Betty) Hall; grandchildren Ashley (Todd) Castle, Tiffany (Joey Steel) Hall, William (Charline) Hall, and Jonathan Hall; great grandchildren Hailey Castle, Kinslee Castle, Payton Hall, Aubrey Hall, Alexis Steel, and Allison Steel; and sister Irma Ratliff. Funeral services for Mr. Patrick will be conducted Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Patrick and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019