CARMACK Minnie Evelyn, 80, wife of Lester Carmack, died Aug. 1, 2019. Born Mar. 28, 1939 in London, KY, she was the daughter of the late George Emery and Clora Bell Baker Dezarn. Survivors other than her husband include three children, Mitch (Stephanie) Carmack, Linda Carmack, and Brenda (Steve) Craft; six grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Craft, Daniel (Jordan) Craft, Kristen (Cody) Clearman, Nora Carmack, Mackenzie Carmack, and Meagan Carmack; several great grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis (Eddie) Feltner, Jewell (Jim) Burke, Lillie (Jimmy) Ledbetter, George Emery Dezarn, and Robert Vernon Dezarn. A graveside service and burial will be held 11 am Sat., Aug. 3, at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 2, 2019