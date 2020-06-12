90, died on June 9, 2020, in Lexington, KY, after a long illness. She was born on June 23, 1929, in Fayette County, the daughter of the late Joseph Albert Lane, Sr., and Ada L. McCormack Lane. The family moved to Woodford County in 1940. Mrs. Nelson graduated from Versailles High, attended classes at the University of Kentucky, and was employed by the state of Kentucky for over forty years as a Graduate Accountant in Human Resources. After retirement in 1988, she and her late husband William “Billy” Nelson traveled the world until his death in 2010; a disability ended her own travels. Survived by a son, Richard Anthony Durrum; a brother, William (Jo Ellen) Lane; a grandchild, Kimberly Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Ella Cooper of Marietta, GA; two special nieces who looked after her when she became disabled, Donna Ann McKnight and Pam Hutton, as well as many other nieces and nephews of whom she was very proud. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine McDonald and Anna Louise Dearinger, and two brothers, Robert “Bob” Lane and Joseph Albert Lane, Jr. She had many special friends, many of whom knew her as “Granny,” and one special friend, Nancy Tarvin of Lexington, KY. She was faithful and loyal to her job and friends. In 1997, Mrs. Nelson, celebrated for her incredible speed as a Fast-Ball pitcher, was inducted into the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame. She also played third base and outfield; she could throw a player out from center field at home plate or first base. She had a tremendous arm and was selected as an All-Star in every year she played. She was a member of South Elkhorn Baptist Church but attended Kings Way in Woodford Co. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2728 in Winchester, KY, and Post American Legion. Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center at Brannon Crossing. Burial to follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. clarklegacycenter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.