MIRIAM B.STAMBAUGH Miriam Bostrom Stambaugh, widow of Dr. James L. Stambaugh, died on February 20, 2020.She was born in Kearney, Nebraska, daughter of Calvin and Myrtle Bostrom.Mrs. Stambaugh graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Kentucky where she received a Bachelor of Nursing degree and a Masters in Rehabilitation Counseling.Mrs. Stambaugh was Mother to daughters Kim Riggs (Mark) of Indian Land, SC; Tina Stambaugh of New Castle, KY; and Amy Williams (Dave) of Vilas, NC; and sons William Stambaugh (Alice) of Silver Spring, MD; and Steve Metcalfe (Eunice) of Eminence, KY; Sister to Connie McNeely;Memato Sarah, Hannah, and Peter Riggs; Ballard Metcalfe and Rachel Metcalfe Hacker; Lee and Sam Williams; and Lydia and Leah Stambaugh. Additional family include two nephews and one niece.Preceded in death by Robert Bostrom, brother, and Karin Bostrom, sister.A Service of Resurrection will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Andrew's Anglican Church, Versailles, KY.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504; www.bgcarenav.org; or by calling (859)296-6870.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020