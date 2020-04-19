|
86 of Richmond, passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born at Sand Springs in Rockcastle County, KY on November 1, 1933 the daughter of George Myrt and Nettie Evans Isaacs. She was a retired press operator for Dresser Industries and a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of Christ. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Earl, Jr. and Kathy Sowder, Daniel Dale and Crystal Sowder, Deborah G. and Geral Richardson, and Preston D. and Sandy Sowder; nine grandchildren, Janie Ann Willis, Richard Sowder, Daniella M. Barren, Joshua Sowder, Seth Sowder, Rodney Richardson, Janel Richardson, Paul Caleb Richardson, and Cortney Baldwin; 13 great grandchildren, Conner, Madison, Jasmine, Jared, Grayson, Austin, Cloe, Kendall, Hope, Karter, Caleb, Ava, and Audrey; and a great-great grandchild, Emery Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sowder. In accordance with current state mandates, funeral services for Mrs. Sowder will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Sowder’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020