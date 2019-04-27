Resources More Obituaries for Murphy Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Murphy Martin Jr.

Obituary Flowers 86 of Livingston, passed from this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on March 21, 1933 the son of Murphy, Sr. and Ida Ellen Hornsby Martin. He was a retired supervisor for the Flav-O-Rich Cremory and was a member of Morning View Holiness Church. He was a former president of Eastern Water Association and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Browning Martin; three sons, Frankie Martin and wife Patricia, Johnny Martin and wife Karen, and Eugene Martin and wife Sandy, all of Mt. Vernon; three daughters, Marlene Johnson and husband Robert of London, and Dianna Carpenter and husband Curt, and Pam Elliott and husband Dennis, both of Livingston; and four step-daughters, Celina Carroll of London, and Billie Renner, Lisa Burdine, and Brenda Callahan, all of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eva; and two sons, Murphy Jarvis Martin and James Martin. Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be conducted Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Burgess Daugherty and George Renner. Burial with military honors will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mr. Martin's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.