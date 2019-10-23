|
age 75, of Berea, Ky was called home to her Heavenly Father on October 5, 2019. Myra was born to the late Herman Scott Durbin and Birdie Forest Howell in Irvine, Ky. Raised as a member of Irvine Christian Church she developed her talent of singing and playing the piano. She carried that talent as a member of the “Harmonettes” throughout high school and later becoming an active member of Summit Heights United Methodist Church and Berea United Methodist Church. After earning her degree in Special Education Instruction from Eastern Kentucky University Myra settled in Louisville, Ky where she raised her children Kevin Scott Embry (Suzanne Viers) and Jennifer Embry Bakan (David Schmidt) whom she shared with former spouse Harold Wayne Embry. In 1995 Myra became “Granny” to Chelsey Rae Edgell and later to Austin Wayne Edgell. Her love for her family was shown through her patience and constant support. Myra was a dedicated teacher at Churchill Park and Luhr Elementary. The love she had for her students was beyond measure. After retirement she moved to Berea, Ky for a slower paced lifestyle. She enjoyed working at Honeysuckle Vine along side of her best friend of more than 60 years, Jimmy Lou Jackson. Myra leaves loving memories to be cherished by her sisters, Wanda R. Wilson, of Irvine, Ky; Eva E. Rice, of Lexington, Ky; her brother and sister in-law Scott and Shirley Durbin, of Lexington, Ky; along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved. Celebration of Myra’s life services will be held Saturday, October 19th from 12:00-2:00pm with a service beginning at 2:00 at Summit Heights United Methodist Church in Louisville, KY. Another celebration will be held Saturday, October 26th from 3:00-5:00pm at The Pinnacles Center in Berea, Ky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019