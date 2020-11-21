1/1
Myrna R. Burke
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna R. Burke
September 11, 1937 - November 15, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Myrna R. Burke, 83, widow of Randy Burke, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio on September 11, 1937 to the late Ormand and Louise Ray Ridley. Mrs. Burke was the owner of Kwik-Set Fasteners, a family owned and operated business. Myrna was an extremely hard worker, dedicated to her family, employees, and business. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Richard (Cheryl) Maher, Danville, Louise (Joseph) Moore, Lexington, Steve (Kelly) Burke, Harrodsburg, and Tammy Burke, Lexington; brothers, Donnie Ridley, Harrodsburg, James (Margaret) Ridley, Arkansas; grandchildren, Nicole (Cord) Hobgood, Chase (Kelsey) Clevenger, Jordan (Erin) Maher, Jasmin Maher, Alyson (Chris) Rogers, Erika Burke, Randi Burke, Justin (Amanda) Allen, Whitney Allen, Summer Burke, Savanah Burke, Josh Moore, Joseph Moore, Julie Brown, Matthew Moore; and her great grandchildren, Landry Hobgood, Beau Hobgood, Oliver Turner, Wyatt Allen, Austin Allen, Jacob Allen, Joey Moore, Brody Moore, Adley Brown, and Everley Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Burke.
Private services will be held. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons at www.michaeljfox.org/donate www.clarklegacycenter.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved