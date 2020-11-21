Myrna R. Burke
September 11, 1937 - November 15, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Myrna R. Burke, 83, widow of Randy Burke, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio on September 11, 1937 to the late Ormand and Louise Ray Ridley. Mrs. Burke was the owner of Kwik-Set Fasteners, a family owned and operated business. Myrna was an extremely hard worker, dedicated to her family, employees, and business. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Richard (Cheryl) Maher, Danville, Louise (Joseph) Moore, Lexington, Steve (Kelly) Burke, Harrodsburg, and Tammy Burke, Lexington; brothers, Donnie Ridley, Harrodsburg, James (Margaret) Ridley, Arkansas; grandchildren, Nicole (Cord) Hobgood, Chase (Kelsey) Clevenger, Jordan (Erin) Maher, Jasmin Maher, Alyson (Chris) Rogers, Erika Burke, Randi Burke, Justin (Amanda) Allen, Whitney Allen, Summer Burke, Savanah Burke, Josh Moore, Joseph Moore, Julie Brown, Matthew Moore; and her great grandchildren, Landry Hobgood, Beau Hobgood, Oliver Turner, Wyatt Allen, Austin Allen, Jacob Allen, Joey Moore, Brody Moore, Adley Brown, and Everley Brown. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Burke.
Private services will be held. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinsons at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
