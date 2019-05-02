Services J. W. Call and Son, Inc. 703 Hambley Blvd Pikeville , KY 41501 (606) 437-6228 Resources More Obituaries for Myrtle Ratliff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Myrtle Ratliff

Obituary Condolences Flowers PIKEVILLE -Myrtle May Ratliff went to be with the Lord Sunday morning April 28, 2019, where she will join a host of family and friends, especially her recently departed and much beloved husband and life partner of 66 years, Thomas B. Ratliff. A proud eastern Kentucky native, Myrtle was fittingly born in the Pikeville home of her late Big Sister and brother in law, Tom E (May) & James Richard Huffman, two people she adored. She was the youngest of three children born to the marriage of her beloved parents, the late Lida Jane (Deskins) & Charles Dana May. Along with her sister Elizabeth Dana (May) of Houston, Texas, the widow of her dear late brother in law, Raymond Burke, and her special niece, Dorothea (Huffman) Doty of Winchester, Kentucky, the May family girls had a lifelong love affair with each other and their extended families. Myrtle was a graduate of the Pikeville public schools led by T.W. Oliver, a legendary educator, but her "education" also included her father who died far too young when Myrtle was only 16 years of age, and mother, both of whom taught lessons she remembered by heart and repeated verbatim for the rest of her life. After high school, she studied at Pikeville College and the University of Kentucky, but her formal education was cut short when her husband graduated from law school and they moved back to Pikeville to start their married life and begin a family. Myrtle was a homemaker in a marriage headed by an extremely busy husband. Her family was the focus of her life and she participated actively in the lives of her children, whether it was the girl scouts, school events, sports or other endeavors. Myrtle did her best to raise, guide and instruct her children in the path to better lives with a lifetime of service and devotion. Myrtle's special passion was for Christ and her churchthe Methodist Church. She was a lifelong member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church, but she was also a longtime member of the Pasadena Community Church (Florida) and the First United Methodist Church of Fort Myers. More than a member, she followed her mother's admonition to "take a part" in whatever church she was planted. Whether teaching Sunday School, helping Vacation Bible School, the Methodist Women, Sunday Night, Wednesday Night or Sunday morning, Myrtle May Ratliff took her part and was a soldier for God. And she saw to it that her family knew God and were followers of the Way. Myrtle was an American patriot, spending her formative years during the latter years of the Great Depression and World War II. She manifested her patriotism as a lifelong, active participant in the Daughter's of the American Revolution and actively participating in the life of her community. Her husband was involved in rough and tumble, bare knuckle politics, union wars, etc., and it hurt her deeply that her children sometimes had to pay the price for their father's political activity and success in life. She sympathized with and consoled others that were similarly situated, regardless of political affiliation. But she never lost her core belief that it is a civic duty to love your country and actively participate in its affairs. She instilled that attitude in her children as an article of faith. Myrtle's compassion and sympathy for her fellow man extended to anyone that was less fortunate, hurting and needed a helping hand and encouragement. Her serving, sympathetic spirit were the hallmarks of her life. It permeated her whole life as she tried to lead, guide, direct and encourage others those around her. She lived out the lesson she heard often as a school girl"good better best, never let it rest, till your good is better and your better is best". She was compassionate, served others and inspired them to be their best. Myrtle had a lifelong love affair with Florida from her first day of first grade at Gwynne Institute in Fort Myers. She lived on the southwest coast of Florida at least seasonally most of her life. She and her husband lived in Sarasota in the 1950's and she later moved to the St. Petersburg area in the early 1970's before moving to Fort Myers in the late 1990's. Myrtle had four children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all of whom survive her. Her daughter Susan Gwynne (Ratliff) Tillotson of Orlando, FL, has one daughter, Juliet Kamper, and her daughter Jan Elizabeth (Ratliff) Sharpe of Treasure Island, FL, also has one daughter, Elizabeth Jan (Sharpe) and a son in law, Aaron Spraggs, who have two childrenJulian Wilder Spraggs and Frances Rose Spraggs. Her son Kevin Neal Ratliff of Pikeville has four sonsJonathan Kyle Wright, who has a daughter Tiara Nichol Wright, Thomas Neal Ratliff, Daniel Clay Ratliff and Jordan Blake Ratliff, and her youngest son Christopher Thomas Ratliff lives at Ratliff, KY. Myrtle's husband's family was also an important part of her life as dear friends and companions. Her mother and father in law were the late Ora (Coleman) & Elster Jordan Ratliff, and her sister in law, the late Charlene (Ratliff) & her husband, Robert Gray Easton, and Roger Elster Ratliff and his wife, Betty Jo Ratliff of Pikeville. She loved them all dearly. Myrtle also loved all her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, grand-nieces/nephewsome living, some deceasedand she expressed that love generously throughout her life. All of Myrtle's direct and extended family will miss her terribly, as will her many friends and unnamed other's whose lives she positively affected. All have benefited and been made better because Myrtle lived in this world. All of them take solace in knowing that she is in Heaven with her mother, father, husband, Big Sister and the multitude of others too lengthy to list. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, therapists, caregivers, her personal fitness trainer and the countless prayers of her church family. Her family cannot adequately express its gratitude, love and appreciation for the many kindnesses shown to her during her life. Though stricken by a horrible stroke in December 2016, they were the truly "hands and feet of God", tirelessly and patiently praying and working with Myrtle in what was arguably the finest hour of her entire life, as she courageously with purposeful determination learned to walk, talk, eat and live again. Your loving kindness inspired everyone and made Myrtle's journey on this earth complete. 