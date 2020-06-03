Myrtle Taylor
Myrtle Mae Smith Taylor, 92, widow of Burl Taylor, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born Jessamine County, Kentucky on June 1, 1927 to the late Chester Arthur Smith and Gertrude Middleton Smith. Myrtle was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, Burl Lawrence (Betty) Taylor, daughter, Deborah Jo (David) Stinnett, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and her special friend, Pansy Hurt. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Canada officiating. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Dusty Miller, Tristan Miler, Blake Bennett, Mark Bennett, Josh Snow, and Alan Taylor. Honorary Bearers will be Bo Cuzick and the Members of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
