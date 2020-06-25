Nadine Doan

85 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born in Rockcastle County, KY on August 28, 1934 the daughter of Arlis and Geneva Gentry Doan. She loved gardening and attended Calloway Holiness Church. She is survived by four sons, Jimmy Hasty and wife Joyce, Charlie Hasty, Melvin Doan, and Frankie Hasty and wife Rhonda, all of Mt. Vernon; two daughters, Vanessa Hasty and Vonda Anderkin, both of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Darrell Doan and wife Pat; six sisters, Jearl Bullock and husband Doug, Sue Robinson, Rosemary Danner, Connie McFerron and husband Dale, Zannie Robinson, and Lillian Caldwell and husband Floyd; six grandchildren, Chelsie Hasty, Brent Hasty, Blake Lovell, Casey Hasty, Courtney Hasty, and Blaise Hasty; and five great grandchildren, Ella Lovell, Aiden Lovell, Brylee Hasty, Tavan Hasty, and Alexandria Hasty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, “Tomboy” Doan and Carl Doan; three sisters, Doris Settles, Delphy Price, and Wanda Anderkin; a grandson, Eric Hasty; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Robinson. Funeral services for Ms. Doan will be conducted Friday, June 26 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Phillip Doan. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Friday. Arrangements were by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Ms. Doan’s online obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.