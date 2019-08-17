Home

Nancy B. Penn Obituary
93, widow of Marvin B. Penn, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1925, in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Ed and Dora Downey Brumley. Nancy was a member of Pine Street Holiness Church in Lexington, Kentucky. Nancy is survived by her children, Daniel Brumley and Ray (Martha) Penn, both of Owenton, Ann (Frankie) Collins of Franklin County, Ernie Penn of Owenton, Mary Lou (David) Phillips of Somerset, Patsy (Chris) Ruth and Lora (Macie) Newman, both of Franklin County; 34 grandchildren, and several great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Eddie Penn, Steven Penn, Donnie Penn, Oscar Penn and her daughter Precilla Penn; step son, Wayne Wright, and 4 grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Ray Penn and Raymond Collins officiating. Presiding as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Burial will take place in Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
