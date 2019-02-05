|
|
89, wife of the late Luther O. Beckett, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus. Born February 1, 1930 in Berry, Kentucky to the late John Ross & Anna Paynter Palmer, she was a 1948 graduate of Berry High School, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother and longtime member of the Curry United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women. Surviving are 2 sons: Michael L. (Linda) Beckett, of Harrison County, and Darrin P. Beckett, of Versailles; 3 grandchildren: Michael Lynn (Lisa) Beckett, Gayle Ross (Jessica) Beckett and Amanda Beckett; and 6 great-grandchildren: Whitney Lynn, Andrew Lane, Zacharie Ross, Bethany Madison, Samuel Ethan and Lucas Lowell Beckett. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Frances Ingram. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Rev. Tim Thompson, Rev. Dan Frederick and Rev. Jerry Beck. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. today. Memorial Contributions are suggested to The Ky. United Methodist Homes for Children, P.O. Box 930, Nicholasville, KY 40340 or Frederick Ministries, P.O. Box 634, Grayson, KY 41143. drakefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019