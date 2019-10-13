|
YEASTE Nancy-Claire Adamson, died Thursday, Oct 3, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Archa Andrew Adamson and Margaret Hatch Adamson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Yeaste. Survivors include a son, Captain Edward Andrew Yeaste USN and his wife Diane; two daughters Jessica Claire Berryman and Elizabeth Kathleen Campbell; six grandchildren, Sarah and Jack Yeaste, Tyler and Stephen Berryman, Claire and Jordan Campbell. She was a member of Delta Zeta. A Memorial Service will be at The Church of The Good Shepherd, 533 East Main Street, Lexington, KY on Sat, October 19, 2019. A visitation will be held 1:30P.M to 2:30P.M, with the service at 2:30P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019