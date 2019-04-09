|
HANNER Nancy Evans, 60 died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends Thursday 4/4/2019. She is survived by her husband Paul Hanner (Lexington), daughter Lindsey Hanner (Dayton, OH), son Gregory Hanner (Lexington) and brother Thomas Evans (Goshen, OH). A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Lexington on Thursday 4/11/19 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of her life luncheon in the church hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . More information can be found at: www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019