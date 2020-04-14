|
HARRIS Nancy, 87, a native of Detroit, who lived many years in MI, and was a longtime resident of Lex., KY, passed away on Apr. 10, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of the late Francis McNab and Frances Labine. She is survived by her daughters Marjie Mehring, Hydee (Brad) Hawkins, Tracee (Dan) Miller, son Richard (Chris) French, grandchildren Darci Fakhoury, Jamie and Robin Choate, Kimberley French, Jennifer Ashley, Eric French, Harris and Mason Hawkins, Frances and Hollis Miller, numerous great-grandchildren, brothers Henry and Jimmy McNab, sisters Rosemary Collins and Vivian Karika, and her beloved cats Frankie and Boo. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Harmon Harris, her son Mark French, her brother Ron McNab and sister Alice Sanfilippo. Nancy will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to her family. Nancy especially cherished her grandchildren and her cats. Nancy enjoyed the simple things in life. She was an avid gardener, loved sewing, knitting, cooking, reading, making soap and doing home improvement projects. One of her daily joys was feeding her birds and squirrels. Nancy had a strong faith. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall, Lexington, Kentucky. Nancy was a beautiful person who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family plant a favorite flower in their own garden in memory of Nancy and that memorials be made to the Lexington Humane Society. Condolences and memories may be left at www.milwardfuneral.com. The family will celebrate Nancy's life privately during their annual summer vacation in Northern MI.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020