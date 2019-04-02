PAINTVILLE -Nancy Isbell, age 57 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at her residence. Born December 20, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky she was the daughter of Samuel Maurice Isbell of Georgetown, Kentucky and the late Phyllis Gail (Webb) Isbell. In addition to her mother, Nancy is preceded in death by a brother, Captain Samuel Maurice Isbell II, United States Air Force. She is survived by her father Samuel Maurice Isbell; one brother, Mark Isbell of Lexington, Kentucky; and several cousins also survive. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday April 6, 2019 in the chapel of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville. Friends may visit the Phelps & Son Funeral Home from 11:00am to 1:00pm Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the lexingtonhumanesociety.org, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or call (859) 259-1598. Arrangements are under the direction of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary