Nancy Jane Scher Tate, 70, Lexington native, and beloved wife of 25 years of Barry Tate passed away Aug. 26, 2020. Born to the late Stanley Scher and Phyllis Strauss Scher on May 21, 1950. After receiving her B.A. from U.K., she worked for her parents at Uniforms Unlimited and the Handbag House. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two nieces, Sydney Blumenthal and Jamie Fine; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Scher; two great nieces and five great-nephews; and four cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Robert Scher. Private graveside service at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations encouraged to God’s Pantry. www.milwardfuneral.com