|
|
RUSSELL Nancy Jane Toombs, 86, of Lexington died Tuesday. she is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Letcher; granddaughters, Caryn (Greg) Huber and Stacey Letcher; great granddaughter, Lydia Beatrice Huber; sisters: Joan Hafley, Sara Patterson (Lou), and Barbara (Herlin) Atwood; brothers, John (Beverly) Toombs and James (Cindy) Toombs. She was preceded in death by Walter Miller and brother, Gerald. Memorial Service 11 am, Saturday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, Hustonville. Visitation after 10 am. www.wlpruitt.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 16, 2019