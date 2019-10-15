Home

ROBEY Nancy Jenkins, 88, of Elizabethtown, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Scott County on August 17, 1931 and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late John D. Robey; her parents, Andy and Lula Jenkins and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one son, Dennis (Sheila) Robey of Elizabethtown; four daughters, Deborah Thomas of Elizabethtown, Johnita Robey of Frankfort, Pam (Tommy) Holland of Pensacola, FL and Johnnie Sue Robey of Willisburg; five grandchildren, John T. (Kim) Thomas of Elizabethtown, Nancy J. Robey of Elizabethtown, Chad (Ashley) Craig of Shelbyville, Damon (Haley) Burchfield of Lexington, and Andy Burchfield of Lexington; and four great grandchildren, Preston T. Thomas of Elizabethtown, Chase Craig and Lucy Craig of Frankfort, and Alexis Burchfield of Lexington. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Langley officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at brownfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 15, 2019
