|
|
|
KEFFER Nancy entered the heavenly kingdom on Saturday, November 23rd, to be rejoined with her husband of 55 years, Donald, who pre-deceased her in August 2013. Nancy was born on April 15, 1930 in Warren, OH. She leaves behind a legacy of 3 children, Melissa, James (Amy), and Joseph (Donna), along with 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy and Don, early on, lived a gypsy's life, with Don's career in bridge and road construction taking them from job site to job site, always having the family trailer close by so Don could be home for lunch and dinner while keeping a close watch on progress. With 3 children in tow, Nancy made the best of it. However, on a particularly dry, hot August day, following a dynamite blast, which led to a billowing cloud of red clay dust slowly infiltrating and coating every surface of the family trailer, Nancy put her foot down. Soon thereafter, Don and Nancy made their home in Winchester, KY. Throughout her life, Nancy was a caring, kind, and complex woman. She was Irish to the core, being generous with her resources and time, but also could create a tempest when things didn't go according the code of Nancy. But more than anything we remember her kindness in caring for others in their time of need, and her desire to serve her community. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, she volunteered with the Lioness Club, hosted numerous exchange students, and was a leader in her church circle groups. While Nancy didn't seek a spotlight, she certainly understood the importance of giving back and helping those in need. As her children moved along in school, she decided to work outside the home. She had several careers, and she succeeded in all of them. She was the assistant to the head librarian at the school board, she worked at Dillard's, and of note she was the executive secretary of the 2nd National Bank until her retirement. In this role she had a seat on the board and participated in key decision-making discussions around strategic planning and operational strategy. Following retirement Nancy and Don seemed to pick up pace. They gathered no moss as they fulfilled their wanderlust in traveling to every continent except Australia. And they had a fine time doing it. She continued to volunteer, knitting yarn hats for about every kid in Kentucky (and even a Georgia high school swim team). They hosted family reunions, and always opened their home to any relative, friend, or acquaintance that happened to be in the neighborhood. Her most important mission in life began when Don's health failed him. She was tireless in caring for him, making sure he made his doctor appointments, adapting their diet to bolster their health, being there for him to offer comfort and companionship in his declining months. That mission took its toll, and following Don's passing, Nancy's health also began a cruel and irreversible decline. She's now at peace, likely getting ready to tee it up with Don, Mary Jane, and Dick, on the best links course the universe has to offer. Wife, mom, community volunteer, care giver, world traveler...Nancy led a well examined and purpose driven life. We will miss her dearly. The family would like to give thanks for the caring and loving service provided to Nancy by Tammy Crowe, Vickie Parker, Sarah Osbourne, and Vickey Walling. A memorial service will be conducted on Dec. 7 at 11:00 am at the 1st Presbyterian church, 130 Windridge Dr. , Winchester, Ky. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent tho the following: Hospice East 407 Shoppers Dr. Winchester, Ky. 40391; Lady Veterans Connect 11400 Irvine Rd., Winchester , Ky. 40391 and CC's Closet 30 Taylor Ave, Winchester,Ky. 40391. Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019