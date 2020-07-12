1/1
Nancy Knight Lyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, 79, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020. Born May 19th, 1941, to Paul Kline Knight and Clara Genevieve (Gen) Dieter Knight, in Bradford, PA. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Danzer, Albany, GA, one brother, Stanley Knight (Sherry) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, her son, Charles Lyon (Marina), Lexington, KY, one granddaughter, Anastasia Lyon, Lexington, KY, nephews, Danny Lyon, Paul Knight (Emily), Jeff Danzer, David Knight, Russell Lyon (Connie), Nathan Hall, nieces, Debra Lyon, Cindy Lyon Hurst (Danny), Ethena Lyon Benke, Lorabeth Lyon, Laura Lyon (Rick Goodman), and Julia Lyon Brown (Donnie), a sister-in-law, Cara Lyon Hall (Eric), and a brother-in-law, Michael Lyon (Rhonda). Nancy graduated from Paintsville High School, Class of 1959, and completed her Associate Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, from Carnegie College, Cleveland, OH, in 1961. She worked 40 years in various laboratories, Kendall Oil Refinery, Bradford, PA, Paintsville Clinic, Paintsville, KY, Ephraim McDowell Hospital, Danville, KY, Bradford General Hospital, Bradford, PA, and Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA, before retiring in 2008, to Lexington, KY, to be close to family. Nancy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lexington, KY. She enjoyed reading, swimming, cross-stitching, traveling with friends, and vacations at the beach. She always was a true friend, and devoted her life to her friends and family, too numerous to name. She was welcomed and well loved by all. Memorial Services will be held at some future date due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to her wishes, cremation services were performed by Care Cremation, Lexington, KY.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved