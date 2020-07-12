, 79, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020. Born May 19th, 1941, to Paul Kline Knight and Clara Genevieve (Gen) Dieter Knight, in Bradford, PA. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Danzer, Albany, GA, one brother, Stanley Knight (Sherry) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, her son, Charles Lyon (Marina), Lexington, KY, one granddaughter, Anastasia Lyon, Lexington, KY, nephews, Danny Lyon, Paul Knight (Emily), Jeff Danzer, David Knight, Russell Lyon (Connie), Nathan Hall, nieces, Debra Lyon, Cindy Lyon Hurst (Danny), Ethena Lyon Benke, Lorabeth Lyon, Laura Lyon (Rick Goodman), and Julia Lyon Brown (Donnie), a sister-in-law, Cara Lyon Hall (Eric), and a brother-in-law, Michael Lyon (Rhonda). Nancy graduated from Paintsville High School, Class of 1959, and completed her Associate Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, from Carnegie College, Cleveland, OH, in 1961. She worked 40 years in various laboratories, Kendall Oil Refinery, Bradford, PA, Paintsville Clinic, Paintsville, KY, Ephraim McDowell Hospital, Danville, KY, Bradford General Hospital, Bradford, PA, and Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA, before retiring in 2008, to Lexington, KY, to be close to family. Nancy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Lexington, KY. She enjoyed reading, swimming, cross-stitching, traveling with friends, and vacations at the beach. She always was a true friend, and devoted her life to her friends and family, too numerous to name. She was welcomed and well loved by all. Memorial Services will be held at some future date due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to her wishes, cremation services were performed by Care Cremation, Lexington, KY.