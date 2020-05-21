Nancy L. Cover, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on October 3, 1943. She previously worked at Nolan Ford in the office and also was employed at Electric Parts. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Tim (Summer Noel) Beeler of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Stacy Beeler (Brandon Barron), Tiffany Beeler (Eric) Vaughn, Skyler Noel, and Dakota Beeler, and also her daughter-in-law, Connie Beeler of Georgetown, Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2020.