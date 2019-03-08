age 89, widow of Billy Allen Mason, died Wed, March 6, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov 29, 1929 in North Middletown, daughter of the late James Robert and Eula Bivins Dragoo. Nancy was a 1947 graduate of North Middletown High School, a former member of Bourbon County Homemakers, and was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she had been a member of the June Stanley Circle. She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Mason (Robert) O'Neal; two sons, Jimmy (Brenda) Mason, William "Buddy" Mason; four grandchildren, John Allen (Amy) Mason, Jamie Kay Mason, Amanda Lee (James) Tomlin, William "Billy" Allen Mason; two great grandchildren, Molly Jean Mason, Mia Allen Mason; niece, Linda Moore; and a nephew, Rick (Kelli) Dragoo. A brother, Earl Chenault Dragoo, preceded her in death. Funeral services will be 11 am Mon, March 11, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) by Rev. Jeff Bell with burial in Millersburg Cemetery. Casket bearers will be John Allen Mason, Jamie Kay Mason, Amanda Lee Tomlin, William Allen Mason, Claude Edward Berry, and Gary Gene Gaunce. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 911 High Street, Paris, KY 40361. Hinton-Turner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hintonturner.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary