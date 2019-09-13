Home

Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1161 Liberty Road
Lexington, KY

Nancy Lou Hackney


1929 - 2019
Nancy Lou Hackney Obituary
HACKNEY Nancy Lou, age 90, of Lexington, KY died September 11th at The Willows at Citation after a 1 1/2 -year illness. Mrs. Hackney nee McCaffrey was born in New Albany, Indiana on September 7, 1929. She attended Mount Tabor High School, New Albany, IN and Evansville College, Evansville, IN where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1951. She married Jess Hackney in 1954 and lived in Rome, GA for 54 years before moving to Lexington. She served as church secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Rome for two years, then was a homemaker and a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rome, GA. She was a talented seamstress and loved knitting and counted cross stitch. Nancy was the beloved mother of three children and was preceded in death by her son, Brian Hackney as well as her husband, Jess. She is survived by her son Gary Hackney of Georgetown, KY, daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Charles Diamantis of Boca Raton, Florida, daughter-in-law Julie Hackney of Bend, Oregon, and four grandchildren, Megan and Paige Hackney and Kelsey and Peter Diamantis. A memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1161 Liberty Road, Lexington, KY on Sunday, September 15th at 4:00PM, led by Pastor John White. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Eastminster Presbyterian Church or to the family's charity, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars aka The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, 21801 Little Bear Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33428. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
