Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Pauline Coffey


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nancy Pauline Coffey Obituary
Nancy Pauline Coffey, 91, widow of Morris Oscar Coffey, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born April 22, 1928 in Monticello, Kentucky the daughter of the late Henry Porter and Willie Maxie Shoopman Lee. Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Ridgway, Donald (Judy) Gene Coffey, Linda Lou Coffey David, Wanda (Ron) Darlene Coffey Horton and Sharon (Stanley) Kay Wiggs, sisters, Betty Walcott, Ora Minnie Lee, Florence Francis Sexton, brother, William Nelson Lee, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lee and Gaines Lee. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales and Pastor Ron Horton officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.