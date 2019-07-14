|
Nancy Pauline Coffey, 91, widow of Morris Oscar Coffey, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born April 22, 1928 in Monticello, Kentucky the daughter of the late Henry Porter and Willie Maxie Shoopman Lee. Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Ridgway, Donald (Judy) Gene Coffey, Linda Lou Coffey David, Wanda (Ron) Darlene Coffey Horton and Sharon (Stanley) Kay Wiggs, sisters, Betty Walcott, Ora Minnie Lee, Florence Francis Sexton, brother, William Nelson Lee, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lee and Gaines Lee. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales and Pastor Ron Horton officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019