Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Sandlin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Sandlin

Obituary Flowers 84, passed away peacefully at her home on February 15, 2019. Mrs. Sandlin was born May 30, 1934 in Jackson, Tennessee to Marguerite Hulette Odell and James Ralph Odell. She graduated from Frankfort High School and the University of Kentucky, and went on to teach at Bald Knob and Franklin County High School. She enjoyed the outdoors and the farm, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Frankfort. Mrs. Sandlin is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mr. James H. Sandlin; her daughter, Leslie Hageman (Jim); her son, James Ralph Sandlin (Darla); and her grandchildren, Lindsey Sandlin Smither (Shane Searcy and his son, Karson) and Evan Sandlin (Ashley Mcmillen and her son, Derek). She is also survived by her James Odell (Pat) of Marietta, Georgia and their children. Per Mrs. Sandlin's wishes, graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Frankfort Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. Pastor Josh Rucker, Swallowfield Baptist Church, will deliver the eulogy and message. Serving as active pallbearers will be Ralph Sandlin, Lindsey Smither, Evan Sandlin, Shane Searcy, TC Clay, and Del Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Crystal Hollon, Jennifer House, Cathy Peyton, Ashley Mcmillen, Jerry Ray, Kylen Douglas, and Jim Hageman. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Franklin County Agriculture Department, FCHS, c/o Kylen Douglas, 1100 East Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), or the . An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries