Nancy Lou Saylor, 67, wife of Billy L. Saylor of Nicholasville, Kentucky died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born one of many children on September 16, 1951in Casey County, Kentucky to the late Gomer Snow and Effie Hodge Snow. Survivors include a son, Glenn (Veronica) Saylor three daughters, Carla (Gerald) Dunn, Angie Saylor and Carol Raisor and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a one grandson. Services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Barnes officiating and burial will be in Rose Crest Cemetery, Versailles, Kentucky. Bearers will be Jeremy Spencer, Marshall Hood, Wayne Saylor, Ronnie Saylor, Bryan Saylor, Nicholas Raisor and Robbie Snow will service as an Honorary Bearer. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 16, 2019
