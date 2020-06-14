Nancy Schock Fassas
was born in Ashley, North Dakota on May 23, 1945 to Theodore and Kathryn Bertsch Schock. She passed away on June 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She graduated from Mounds/Midway School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minnesota and the University of Kentucky. She was employed as a nurse with the Veterans Administration Hospital and the University of Kentucky, Gill Heart Institute, Echo Cardiography Department. Survivors include her husband Tarcy J. Fassas of 43 years, her sons, Nicholas (Christi) Fassas and Andrew Fassas, her precious grandsons, Kenton “KC” Fassas and Elias Fassas of Lexington, Kentucky; brothers, Tracy (Ursula) Schock Ashley, North Dakota, Sidney (Susan) Schock, Fargo, North Dakota; sister, Ann Marie Schock, Thornton, Colorado and several nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held June 20, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. clarklegacycenter.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
