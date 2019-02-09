Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Tazewell Richardson

mother of Nancy Tazewell (Elle) Cooler, who she loved and adored more than life itself left us February 5, 2019. Taze was born January 10, 1960 to Randolph Tucker Richardson II and Nancy Scott Richardson in Winchester Ky. She is also survived by her brothers Earl Richardson and Tucker (Lee Ann) Richardson, sister Sally (Hal) O'Boyle, nephews Mo (Taylor) and Ryan O'Boyle and Rance and Dalton Richardson. A special thanks to Lisa and Nicki and the rest of the Hospice group. There will be a graveside service and wake for family and friends to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Scott Co. Animal Shelter and Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019