Nannalee Hall Perry, 73; widow of Gary Allen Perry, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on October 10, 1946 to the late Dr. Russell Lowell Hall and Sarah D. Wicker Hall in Pikeville, Kentucky. Nannalee attended Georgetown Baptist Church, received her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Kentucky as a Microbiologist, and retired from Georgetown Community Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lynn Blackburn (Donald) of Berea, Kentucky; nieces, Whitney Cole Blackburn Lynch (James) of Lexington, Kentucky, Sarah Morgan Stuart (Ray) of Manheim, Pennsylvania, and Stacee Davis Cain (Jesse), stationed with the United States Army; and a host of other family and friends. Nannalee was preceded in death by a sister, Jonell Hall. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 2:00pm with Rev. Ray Stuart officiating. To share a memory or offer words of condolences to the family online, visit: www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020